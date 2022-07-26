Letter: Golf is a parable of politics

Golfers all over the country are in a state of consternation. The Saudis just bought up the brightest names in golf for a parallel world professional golf tour. The Saudis are providing huge payouts for virtually all who play in their tournaments.

The 1% class in America are like the Saudis. They constitute exactly the kind of aristocracy that our ancestors fought to outlaw. The Founders prohibited super-privileged titans from waltzing in the front door by outright banning titles of nobility in the U.S. Constitution. But the new American Lords of finance and industry have been sneaking in through the back door since the 1970s when financial de-regulation first began.

Huge, gargantuan money buys whatever it wants, including politicians and elections, newspapers, private armies, space travel, monopolies, Hollywood starlets, and golf professionals.

One has to wonder if economic democracy is dead and gone in America.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown