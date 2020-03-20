Letter: Gonna knock you right on the head
Letter: Gonna knock you right on the head

Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz took it upon himself to don a gas mask in the chambers last week to let us know he feels about what he believes is a COVID-19 “hoax.” Soon afterward we learn that he and his cohorts may have been in direct contact with an attendee of the CPAC conference testing positive for the virus. He now announces “self-quarantine” of himself and his group. Seeing this occur, I can’t now stop hearing the words to John Lennon’s song, “Instant Karma” over and over again! Maybe we all do?

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

