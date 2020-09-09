 Skip to main content
Letter: Good example
What we needed last week in North Carolina and Washington D.C. was good example. I saw a party in chaos and hypocrisy. It looked as though Washington was in a bubble: no masks, no distancing, no pre-cautions. How can we feel safe? It is like having a bad parent remark, “Do as I say, not as I do!” It makes a joke of all of us who are trying to protect ourselves and others, huddled at home.

Has Washington created its own “Truman Show” with its own alternative parallel world? The authorities are not facing the reality of the seriousness of the corona virus, systemic racism permeating our society and the effect of unemployment.

The only consistency of this administration is its inconsistency. Truth is stretched to the point it is unrecognizable.

St. Exupery said it well in “Wind, Sand and Stars”: “But truth, we know, is that which clarifies, not that which confuses.”

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

