Letter: Good Guys Vs Bad Guys With Guns

Senator Warren Petersen, Chair of the AZ Senate Judiciary Commitee, refused to allow a roll call vote on legislation to forbid people from buying firearms unless they first have a background check, using the rationale that "It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun." Really?

In 2019, KXAN News in Austin worked with the ALERRT Center at Texas State University to compile data on 316 mass shootings in Texas between 2000 and 2019. The data showed that citizens stopped shooters 50 times out of 316 but only 10 of those instances were by using a gun. The other 40 times, the citizen used either their hands or another weapon (Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire Posted: MAY 25, 2022).

Quit using empty words Senator Petersen. Show us the facts. Also, just wondering, who is the "good guy" in the domestic violence/suicide cases?

Dianne Lethaby

East side

