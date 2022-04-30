Letter: good guys with guns

A good guy with a gun is dangerous.
Suppose we have a large crowd with an active shooter which makes for a very chaotic situation.
Into this mix we have four armed people that come upon the scene from different directions. Two are "good guys' ' with guns, one is an off duty cop and one a plain clothes cop. We can add to that, someone has just got the gun away from the shooter just as these four appear on the scene.
The question is who shoots who?
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.