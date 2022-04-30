 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: good guys with guns

​A good guy with a gun is dangerous.

Suppose we have a large crowd ​with​ an active shooter ​which makes for a​ very​ chaotic situation.

Into this mix we have four armed people​ that​ come upon the scene from different directions. Two are "good guys' ' with guns, one is an off duty cop and one a plain clothes cop. We can add to that​, someone has just got the gun away from the shooter just as these four appear on the scene.

The question is who shoots who?

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

