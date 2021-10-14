 Skip to main content
Letter: Good legislation wins elections
Letter: Good legislation wins elections

Rule one in politics is to get elected and re-elected.

Politicians can’t accomplish much if they’re not elected to office.

Those purists who insist on all or nothing risk losing all while more practical practitioners insist that sacrificing the good by insisting on the ideal is an erroneous stance.

Putting theory into practical terms, I counsel that the primary Democratic objective is to win more seats in the 2022 elections and to follow up with even more wins in 2024.

Democrats have programs and policies that most Americans support.

They should enact as many of the most immediately popular as possible so they prevail in 2022.

By winning in 2022, Democrats will have bought more time to fulfill those parts of the Biden agenda they couldn’t get done in the first half of Joe’s first term.

Time is on our side as long as we can hold the majorities in Congress.

That’s simple logic.

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

