Letter: Good people do nothing while Radicals take over covertly

The Radical Party has matured into a fatal tumor on democracy. Every day, we hear stories. Radical candidate Blake Masters shoved an older adult over Masters' lying story. Video proved he lied.

Read and hear what their ideas are for Gun Regulations, as in "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State." The mass shooters were/are not part of any "regulated militia." Radical evangelizers want full lock-downs of schools, armored locked doors, armed on-site officers and teachers, bullet-proof glass, prayer in schools, God emphasis and more weapons. Prisons?

Not one Radical has asked for or recommended Gun Regulation, a Constitutional imperative that precedes the mantra of the extreme government growing under our noses.

Do your research. Constitutional Rights Radicals claim to "respect," are being taken away daily by state legislatures, supported by ultra-conservative judges. Don't worry. After all, "It's not YOU they're coming for... yet."

Open your eyes. Women's rights; a citizen's right to redress the government; voting rights. Gone.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

