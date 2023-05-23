Where did the Covid-19 virus come from?

Where do we get our solar panels?

Where do we get our wind turbines?

Where did the spy balloon come from?

Who has unauthorized police stations in our country?

Who sends Hunter Biden pay checks?

Who is attacking our currency?

Who makes the ingredients for fentanyl?

Who is bring a new coal plant on line every week?

Who is building there military to attack Taiwan?

Where are the democrats? Didn’t they take the same oath?

Bill Blaine

Marana