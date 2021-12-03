 Skip to main content
Letter: Good will to all?
Letter: Good will to all?

Black Lives Matter has issued a call for a month-long boycott of White companies. Wonder if that includes supermarkets and sports arenas? Ya think? Well, in any case, such a commitment seems like the moral equivalency of putting the shoe on the other foot and kicking the perennial “race relations” can down the road. So much for the seasonal pledge to promote peace on earth and good will to all regardless of race, color, or creed. And so much for “peaceful” protesting or protesting at all during a “holiday” season rather than simply spreading a little good will. To all! Hopefully.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

