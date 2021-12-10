Letter: GOP Actions Speak Louder Than Words

The media have covered the “sausage-making” involved in the recent Democratic bills, often in impatient and negative tones. But there is another view. Politics is a means of peacefully arriving at compromises among competing interests. The coalition that is the Democratic party uses a normal political process to develop proposed legislation.
On the other hand, the GOP, more monolithic ideologically, is losing this ability in its continuing move to the right. Its use of purity tests (currently uncritical loyalty to Trump), primarying of critics, and increasing demonization of Democrats reduce its capability for bipartisanship. Their representatives who supported the infrastructure bill -- historically bipartisan legislation -- are threatened with retribution, although the bill will provide many benefits for their constituents. (Arizona Republicans are touting its benefits for the state even though none supported the bill.)
The actions of GOP politicians speak louder than their many words proclaiming support for bipartisanship.
.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.