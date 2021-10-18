 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP admits they only want to stop Dems from “winning”
View Comments

Letter: GOP admits they only want to stop Dems from “winning”

  • Comments

No Republican, especially Mitch McConnell, can intelligently state why they oppose the 'John Lewis Voting Rights Act' or the 'For the People Act,' without stating, "It's a Democrat power grab." McConnell says it's "Not necessary," and "Not one is designed to suppress the vote based on race." Yet, subtleties of the 400 bills offered by the GOP in 48 states are geared toward that very goal.

Affected minorities, students, poor are without means to travel 50+ miles to vote or even obtain an identification. Republicans removed the free return postage. In some states, they claim "these people" can come in and receive a free ID. How do they get there?

Senators Joe Manchin, a chief architect of the Freedom to Vote Act, and Kyrsten Sinema, have resisted reforming or removing the filibuster blocking the discussion of a bill vetoed by McConnell's non-negotiable stance. Compromise only happens when both sides agree.

Ask yourselves, why are Republicans AFRAID to allow citizens to vote and empower themselves to overturn the vote?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor Oct. 14
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 14

  • Updated

OPINION: We want to hear from you — Letters to the Editor can be about any subject. We love to have diversity on our pages — submit a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News