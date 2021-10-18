Letter: GOP admits they only want to stop Dems from “winning”

No Republican, especially Mitch McConnell, can intelligently state why they oppose the 'John Lewis Voting Rights Act' or the 'For the People Act,' without stating, "It's a Democrat power grab." McConnell says it's "Not necessary," and "Not one is designed to suppress the vote based on race." Yet, subtleties of the 400 bills offered by the GOP in 48 states are geared toward that very goal.
Affected minorities, students, poor are without means to travel 50+ miles to vote or even obtain an identification. Republicans removed the free return postage. In some states, they claim "these people" can come in and receive a free ID. How do they get there?
Senators Joe Manchin, a chief architect of the Freedom to Vote Act, and Kyrsten Sinema, have resisted reforming or removing the filibuster blocking the discussion of a bill vetoed by McConnell's non-negotiable stance. Compromise only happens when both sides agree.
Ask yourselves, why are Republicans AFRAID to allow citizens to vote and empower themselves to overturn the vote?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.