Letter: GOP and Death Panels
Letter: GOP and Death Panels

I'm old enough to remember when the GOP was trying to scare everyone by saying Obama would have "Death Panels" if the Affordable Care Act passed.

Well, guess what? We now have the equivalent of "Death Panels" in Idaho, where the healthcare system has been so overwhelmed by Covid cases that care has had to be rationed.

Why did this happen? Because the GOP has made wearing masks and getting vaccinated a political issue.

So, thanks a lot GOP! We now have those Death Panels you wanted so much!

John Wheeler

Downtown

