Letter: GOP and Debt Games

It seems odd for GOP leaders to blame the Democrats for the U.S. debt. Under the previous guy and GOP running Congress we got the 2017 tax break for the wealthy.
How did the trickle down work for you? I did not get much.
They claimed that the booming economy would make up for the tax cuts. Looking at the US debt history, it shows consistent growth. So that did not work out. The Dow Jones history also shows steady growth, before and after the tax cut. Strike two!
For a party that defines themselves as the “People’s Party” the definition gets very narrow. People who are rich benefit in big ways. People in the middle class and below get played.
We now face another GOP-forced debt ceiling crisis. This farce has been done before in the effort to thwart the Democrats from succeeding in governing. Truly patriotic efforts by the GOP. What would Abe do?
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
