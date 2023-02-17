I’m sure you all heard some or all of Nikki Haley’s speech, jumping into the 2024 election. She’s trying to distance herself from Trump, but still, her visions of America are doom and gloom. How come you guy’s promote fear, there’s no praise for our country. Regan was one of the last Republicans to praise our institutions, “the shining city on the hill”. Republicans have been practicing their grievance politics for so long, that they’re losing elections over and over. People don’t want your “white supremacy”, your hate of the “other”. For the Country’s sake, get over yourselves!