Letter: GOP capitulance
In 13 elections I've been able to vote, I've lost 7 won 6. There were Presidents that I didn't like and didn't vote for. However I always accepted the outcome. What Trump and his supporters are doing is harm to our country. I know some of them perceive themselves as patriots, but they are doing is close to sedition. We're not a banana republic. Trump lost because of his Covid response and even people who agreed with his policies couldn't stomach the person he is.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

