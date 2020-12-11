Letter: GOP capitulance

In 13 elections I've been able to vote, I've lost 7 won 6. There were Presidents that I didn't like and didn't vote for. However I always accepted the outcome. What Trump and his supporters are doing is harm to our country. I know some of them perceive themselves as patriots, but they are doing is close to sedition. We're not a banana republic. Trump lost because of his Covid response and even people who agreed with his policies couldn't stomach the person he is.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
