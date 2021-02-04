Letter: GOP craziness

I used to respect the Republican party even if I disagreed. I still have respect for Collins, Murkowski, Sasse, Romney, Thune, Cheney, etc. Unfortunately it has been hijacked by people who can only be described as deranged. Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested that 9/11 wasn't a plane, she doesn't believe Parkland and other shootings occurred, she blames California wildfires on Jewish lasers from space. Instead of getting her the mental health she so desperately needs, the Republicans have given her seats on committees. Please stop pandering to the stupid people. This also condemns Gosar, Biggs, Finchem and other treasonous supporters of coup to overthrow the government.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
