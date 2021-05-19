Letter: GOP Election Fraud

Pity the poor GOP politician. Trump’s disapproval rating among American adults stands at 59.6% versus an approval rating of 37.0% which represents his die-hard base. Despite the low number, few GOP candidates could expect to win an election without the support of Trump’s base. Therefore, they must “support” Trump and his lie that the election was fraudulent. That lie provides another advantage which is to “strengthen” the voting system by limiting mail-in balloting and taking other actions to disenfranchise primarily Democratic voters. It is clear, too many minorities voted in the last election. With climate change, discrimination, economic disparity and other issues that matter, the GOP politicians offer little except a focus on clawing back to power. The attacks on Congresswoman Cheney, one of the few who still have integrity, are shameful and disgusting. The GOP is no longer. It is just the Old Party.
Michael Mount
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.