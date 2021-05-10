Letter: GOP et al at RISK

I am a WWII veteran & my compatriots are few & feeble, but Veterans & Patriots are NOT.
READ & BELIEVE THERE IS A POTENTIAL THREAT TO AMERICAN DEMOCRACY.
Trump's 2015 campaign tactics were like Adolph Hitler's.
1, Find an enemy and attack.
2. Disregard Truth. Facts & Science
3. Develop a Base of Believers
4. Be Elected
5, Repeat in Office (Trump tried & lost and...
6. Insurrection failed, Trump remaining atop GOP.
7. When Trump's sycophant's win in 2022 elections, then...
8. Trump will be elected, or repeat 1/6/21 successfully and...
8. USA will not celebrate its 250 years as a Democratic Republic.
Billy Conn
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.