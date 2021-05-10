 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP et al at RISK
Letter: GOP et al at RISK

I am a WWII veteran & my compatriots are few & feeble, but Veterans & Patriots are NOT.

READ & BELIEVE THERE IS A POTENTIAL THREAT TO AMERICAN DEMOCRACY.

Trump's 2015 campaign tactics were like Adolph Hitler's.

1, Find an enemy and attack.

2. Disregard Truth. Facts & Science

3. Develop a Base of Believers

4. Be Elected

5, Repeat in Office (Trump tried & lost and...

6. Insurrection failed, Trump remaining atop GOP.

7. When Trump's sycophant's win in 2022 elections, then...

8. Trump will be elected, or repeat 1/6/21 successfully and...

8. USA will not celebrate its 250 years as a Democratic Republic.

Billy Conn

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

