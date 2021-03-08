Letter: GOP=GREAT OPPOSING PARTY

I am 95 years of age and in my lifetime:
Republicans delivered The Great Depression and Opposed Recovery;
Delivered the Great Recession and Opposed Recovery.
The Pandemic arrived and Recovery was "muffed" by their Grand Old Prevaricator.
A Democrat was elected President and again, they are the Grand Opposition Party.
Recovery legislation known as The STIMULUS Bill is thwarted as:
Republican Senators will place the Bill into the record by reading the 600+ pages.
The GOP is now checking their Caucus for slow readers,
Billy H Conn, PhD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.