Letter: GOP=GREAT OPPOSING PARTY
I am 95 years of age and in my lifetime:

Republicans delivered The Great Depression and Opposed Recovery;

Delivered the Great Recession and Opposed Recovery.

The Pandemic arrived and Recovery was "muffed" by their Grand Old Prevaricator.

A Democrat was elected President and again, they are the Grand Opposition Party.

Recovery legislation known as The STIMULUS Bill is thwarted as:

Republican Senators will place the Bill into the record by reading the 600+ pages.

The GOP is now checking their Caucus for slow readers,

Billy H Conn, PhD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

