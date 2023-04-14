Another horrific mass shooting of little kids and school employees, in the land of gun worship where human life is less valuable than your right to have guns. There is much talk of mental health, as if that somehow negates easy access to weapons and our sick, gun-glorifying culture. Rebublican Barry Moore of Alabama, along with George Santos and Lauren Boebert, are proposing a bill to make the AR-15 our "national gun". Sheer lunacy.

What next, mass shooters memorialized on a Mount Rushmore type monument? Some in Congress are sporting AR-15 lapel pins, a nice touch. My favorite, the Christmas cards of politicians' families smiling, holding their assault rifles around the Christmas tree. Just what is the message there? Would these gun fetishists choose another holiday greeting or a different lapel pin if their child became a victim of gun violence? What is wrong with these people? Why would anyone vote for someone who values unrestricted gun access over a child's life? Talk about questionable mental health!