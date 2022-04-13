 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP in Bed with Autocrats

As we learn about Putin’s evil war, we wonder: How can so many Russians believe the nonsense about denazifying Ukraine, obliterating American bio-weapon labs, or stopping the steal. Oh, a stolen election? That’s why the GOP's focus is on “election reform," a false flag based solely on Trump's big lie.

If lies are repeated, people come to accept those lies as truth. Look to Russia or anyone whose opinions are formed by Facebook, Fox, Q-Anon, and other propaganda peddlers. Why are Putin's attacks on women's and LGBTQ rights popular? Ask Florida’s governor or other Republicans fanning homophobic fears under the guise of Christian values.

Authoritarian governments repress by revoking our rights, like women’s right to choose, children’s right to learn the truth, and our right to vote with ease. If your political beliefs are founded on fear or falsehoods, or if you just naturally gravitate toward authoritarians, by all means, vote for Republicans. They are -truly- your ticket.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

