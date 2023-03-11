Last Wednesday, March 1, 2023, The U.S House Republicans introduced legislation to give parents more of a say in school curriculum. Really? Are we going to have more "Jan. 6" disruptions of school board meetings? Will the loudest and most vile be heard? Will the far right be louder and more impolitely demanding than more moderate and possible liberal voices? If the legislation passes in the House of Reps, will it pass in the Senate? Will the president veto it, if makes it to The White House? The far right GOPers want complete control over all and everything. Where are the sensible and moderate Republicans? Have they no voices or are they unable to disentangle themselves from Trump? I hope that parents will participate in School Board meetings more often so all opinions will be heard.