I was puzzled by former Rep. Gary Franks column comparing U.S. to the Titanic. His 3 terms in office apparently offered little insight into economics or international affairs. Most economists say inflation is largely result of the pandemic: supply issues and then recent buying spree by the public. And how is Pres. Biden supposed to “protect the U.S. from its foes”? Of 9 problems blamed on Biden, only the “Afghanistan debacle” was on his watch. And it was engineered by GOP Trump through deals with the Taliban, a weakened Afghan government and release of 5000 Taliban. All other items were initiated by foreign governments. Frank says Biden’s sanctions did not prevent Russia invading Ukraine but Biden’s leadership pulled NATO together to support Ukraine and hamper Russia's victory. Does Rep Franks think the President can control other countries? Mr. Frank’s GOP party seems to lack any platform or solutions but simply blames and accuses Democrats. GOP is the deficit leadership that will sink this country.