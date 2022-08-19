 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP Lacks Compassion

President Biden’s Build Back Better Bill bill included funds to fight climate change, provide child care for children under the age of six, provide universal preschool for all three and four year olds, provide up to four weeks of paid family and medical care per year, and extend the pandemic-era child tax credit.

With few exceptions, every GOP senator and representative voted against the bill and it was defeated. Today, the GOP is determined to reject the Inflation Reduction Act which creates a 15% corporate minimum tax rate, allows Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, extends Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, invests in climate protection, and closes a tax loophole which benefits the wealthy.

Our total poverty rate of 14.7% and our child poverty rate of 17% seem of no concern to the GOP. Thirty one million Americans lack health coverage and another thirty eight million have inadequate health coverage. Let them go to the emergency room, advises the GOP.

Have they no compassion.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

