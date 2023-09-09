To understand what Republicans legislate, one word comes up: CRUELTY. Their solution? Regulation of how we behave/believe. Punishment is characteristic. We cite: undermining women’s reproductive rights without consideration for rape, incest, health/age of the mother and prosecuting anyone assisting; banning books and rewriting history as taught in public schools; gerrymandering districts to remain in power; refusing to offer legislation on immigration (especially DACA) and removing children from their families to punish parents; holding legislation hostage to partisan points of view, e.g. the spending bill; limiting government spending yet expecting federal disaster relief; demanding harsh sentencing for others while blindly supporting a liar, cheat, and despot facing multiple felony charges; stopping entitlements of WIC, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid; denying established science of vaccinations and global warming via conspiracy theories without factual basis; and anti LGBTQ legislation. They desire governance that places us as supplicants as opposed to free-thinking individuals. Missing is any sense of empathy or compassion.