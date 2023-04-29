Congressional Republicans are again threatening to withhold their approval of a debt limit increase. They want deep spending cuts, but have mysteriously removed tax increases from consideration. Oddly, they expressed no concerns with runaway spending during the Trump Administration, when they approved one of the largest tax cuts in history funded entirely by deficit spending.

Rather than playing mind games with the debt limit, the GOP should focus on taxes. Rather than calling for deep budget cuts, the Republicans should admit that their tax cuts are the principal cause of our deficits, and that their embrace of voodoo economics since the Reagan Administration was wrong. After this admission of folly, they should immediately work with the Democrats to cancel the Trump tax cuts, fully fund the Internal Revenue Service and close tax loopholes to ensure that wealthy individuals and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.