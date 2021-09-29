Letter: GOP need Trump's heinous, despicable rhetoric

Donald Trump answered the question of his own sanity on January 21, 2017. But, unfortunately, too many people failed to grasp the situation and perceive what this man could do in four years; we found out.
Trump’s megalomaniacal personality took the position of every ruthless dictator since 1938. His attempts to create a dictatorship went noticed by those who could see. The “blind,” lead by Trump himself, managed to recreate the world in his image.
The Republican Party is no more. There aren’t enough sane GOP Senators or Congresspeople to resurrect the party. It’s been trumped. Trump has no power. Right… So, how and why has he demanded elected officials across the country to do his bidding (Texas’ Greg Abbott holding recounts in a state Trump won? Arizona?Pennsylvania?).
Trump can do this because GOP leeches and bullies need his hate and lies to reach his base. They need those votes from riled-up people. Do as Mitch McConnell does - say NO to everything.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
