I was a life-long Republican until recently. I spent my college years advancing conservative ideology, worked for a Koch funded organization, and aided Republican campaigns. I am now proud to align myself with the increasing number of moderates, however, largely because of President Trump.
It’s disappointing that our President regularly uses his power for personal gains. He undermined the Mueller Investigation, attempted to withhold foreign aid from an ally to advance personal interests, and attacked witnesses during the impeachment hearings via Twitter.
President Trump’s conduct is unbecoming of his office and party. Republicans in Congress should redeem themselves by ensuring the investigation is thorough. Every fact and witness should be heard; then let the chips fall where they may.
Congress has a responsibility to see impeachment proceedings through and hold the President accountable. He has diminished U.S. credibility, and the only way we can restore it is through our representatives standing by the rule of law.
Bradley Zynda
Midtown
