Letter: GOP Plan for America

GOP Plan for America
WOW, some in the GOP have found a plan to save tremendous amounts of time, aggravation, and money. Do away with elections and allow the Vice President to choose the next President! A rotten judge with sanity just put a kink in their plan but they are going to keep trying to save our country on January 6 regardless.
Of course if that doesn’t work Plan B is urging citizens to take to the streets and demand an end to this foolish idea that the people should decide on the President by voting. Well, this doesn’t apply to their positions but with the “right” president they won’t worry.
Does anyone else feel this is not the right plan of action? Just asking.
sonja Allen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.