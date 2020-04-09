Letter: GOP policies on Coronavirus are killing our grannies and grandpas
GOP is killing our grannies and grandpas. Whether out of procrastination, ignorance, stupidity, science denial, greed, political power, or just plain old cussedness, GOP Coronavirus “leadership” is killing us.

Trump hasn’t a clue. Pence’s contribution hasn’t been up to that of a doorstop. Republican governors are no better.

Certain segments of our religious community are also flat dangerous to the general population – ridiculing and flouting sound public health requirements and advice – calling for huge gatherings for services - and some even threatening the lives of our best medical authorities.

But as one idiot said – this is a “free country,” and I will do what I please. We also have religious freedom, so get thee to Easter services, and Coronavirus be damned!

Just in case, I’d leave my Grannie and Grandpa home, and I would, for sure, check that them lightning rods on the steeple was hooked up proper!

John Ball

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

