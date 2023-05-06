The GOP exploits terrible mass shootings to stoke FEAR and RACISM to get their base voters out at election time. Gun violence has been used for nearly three centuries to enforce black chattel slave laws and Jim Crow segregation laws. Historically, Southern whites had a deep morbid fear of black slave revolts. Nowadays, gun violence impacts disproportionately minority Hispanic and black residents. Morbid white conservative fears of minority gun violence spilling into their home areas keeps NRA-Republicans elected. The higher the minority gun death rate, the more fearful white people vote Republican. So why should any Republicans try to end mass shootings when they benefit politically from them?