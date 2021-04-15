 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP prefers more chaos in the WH than positive actions
View Comments

Letter: GOP prefers more chaos in the WH than positive actions

  • Comments

Sen. John Cornyn outlandishly believes President Joe Biden should be tweeting ala his predecessor, The Inciter. Cornyn misses the exhibits of insanity and mania. He longs for the days of misinformation and attacks on everyone not named Trump or Putin.

Cornyn must believe that is how someone should run a country. Biden doesn't create fear or anxiety in the nation. He does not divide the country or use "hidden word messages" to disguise his racism. Biden answers questions directly, to the point. He seeks bipartisanship, not confusion and political battles. He has created more positive actions for the betterment of the people of the country rather than tear down our citizens.

While he has, in three months, reversed some of his inept harbinger's evil deeds, Biden has yet taken to claim his entire four years a success as his forerunner did after 90 days. His precursor's only accomplishments were the elimination or attempted elimination, of all of Barack Obama's deeds and achievements of eight years.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News