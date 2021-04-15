Letter: GOP prefers more chaos in the WH than positive actions

Sen. John Cornyn outlandishly believes President Joe Biden should be tweeting ala his predecessor, The Inciter. Cornyn misses the exhibits of insanity and mania. He longs for the days of misinformation and attacks on everyone not named Trump or Putin.
Cornyn must believe that is how someone should run a country. Biden doesn't create fear or anxiety in the nation. He does not divide the country or use "hidden word messages" to disguise his racism. Biden answers questions directly, to the point. He seeks bipartisanship, not confusion and political battles. He has created more positive actions for the betterment of the people of the country rather than tear down our citizens.
While he has, in three months, reversed some of his inept harbinger's evil deeds, Biden has yet taken to claim his entire four years a success as his forerunner did after 90 days. His precursor's only accomplishments were the elimination or attempted elimination, of all of Barack Obama's deeds and achievements of eight years.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
