For those concerned about the ideological extremism of today's Republican party, here may be surprising news: it doesn't have to be this way. All that is needed is for concerned citizens to register Republican and vote for moderate candidates in the primary elections. Registering Independent, or even Democratic, is of little use at the moment because the problems are arising in the GOP primary elections, not the general election. Anyone who wants to actually do something to combat extremism needs to register Republican for at least this cycle.