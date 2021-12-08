 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP propaganda machine
Letter: GOP propaganda machine

Bob Dole’s passing has caused me to reflect on the unravelling of the GOP after he left office. In this century the GOP propaganda machine has powered a take-over of elections throughout the country. A few examples:

–George Bush claimed Iraq had developed “weapons of mass destruction”. He would invade that sovereign nation and make things right.

–Trump claimed the Dem’s “War on Christmas” was won by him.

––Trump claimed the Dems stole the 2020 election and he would fight back and regain the White House.

The big picture is that the GOP is a master manipulator of the facts. Their current mission is to take over the government and install a populist leader. As the pope recently pointed out, this is a formula for losing our democracy. No more majority rule, civil rights, free press, or rule of law.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

