Letter: GOP rejects science
The recent meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) leaves no doubt that the GOP rejects science and does not understand the scientific method. The attendees cheered loudly when a GOP activist noted that the Biden administration failed to meet its goal of vaccinating 90% of the US population. CPAC began in 1974 with a speech by Ronald Reagan, and other GOP presidents such as George W Bush (2008) and Donald Trump (2018) have also addressed this conference; thus, CPAP is the head of the GOP snake. Other highlights of this cesspool of opinion included vilification of Dr. Anthony Fauci, and of course climate change science. As a working scientists, I find this nauseating but hardly surprising. The Trump administration not only pulled back the curtain on this ignorance, but encouraged its promulgation. When a major political party makes science denial and embracing “alternative facts” a litmus test, we are all in a heap of trouble.

Ralph Fregosi, PhD

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

