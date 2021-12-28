 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP revision of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '1984' is '2022'
Letter: GOP revision of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '1984' is '2022'

During a speech to young conservatives in Arizona, Donald Jr., speaking at Turning Point USA, said, "We've turned the other cheek and I understand, sort of, the biblical reference, I understand the mentality. It's gotten us nothing…. while we've ceded ground in every major institution." Biblical teachings have "gotten us nothing." WHAT?

As per Republican Peter Wehner (anti- Trump), Jr. went on to say, "…the scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers. The teachings of Jesus have 'gotten us nothing.'"

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Kwanzaa a "Fake religion created by a psychopath." A couple of weeks ago, Mike Flynn declared that there should be only "One religion" in this country. We know the non-religious Don Sr. hates Muslims (and any religion that dislikes him). Rand Paul says, "Not a penny should go to any nation that persecutes or kills Christians."

Roe vs. Wade, women's rights, gun laws, crucifying religion, book burnings, educating students to forget the past, control of media, voting rights, patronage - is this what we want?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

