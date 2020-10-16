 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP Senators appear to be mutinying- the Captain is crazy
The Washington Examiner, a conservative publication, reports that one of Trump's biggest supporters, Sen. Ben Sasse(NB), during a conference call with constituents, said, Trump "mishandled the coronavirus response, treating it like a PR crisis, not Public Health," "kisses dictators' butts," "sells out our allies," spends "like a drunken sailor," "mistreats women and trash-talks evangelicals behind their backs." Trump "flirts with white supremacists, and his family "treated the presidency like a business opportunity."

The rant began after a constituent asked Sasse on the call why he criticizes the president so much. Sasse was calm at first, mildly speaking of how they agree. But, he couldn't contain himself. He responded that Washington is obsessed with the presidential race, but "control of the Senate is ten times more important."

Sasse went on a tirade. Trump "ignores the Uighurs, our literal concentration camps in Xinjiang…he hasn't lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers...the United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership…"

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

