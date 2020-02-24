Letter: GOP Senators Condone Trump's Corruption

Imagine for a minute that a son/daughter of a GOP Senator was called into the principal's office because the child cheated on a test and then lied about it. When questioned by the child's GOP father, the child replied that if it is okay for the "President" to cheat and lie, then way can't he/she? To which the father replied, "I have to hold you to a higher standard than the President. I don't want you to grow up to be like him. In fact, I don't want you to grow up to be like me."
Ilene Scannell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.