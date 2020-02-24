Letter: GOP Senators Condone Trump's Corruption
View Comments

Letter: GOP Senators Condone Trump's Corruption

Imagine for a minute that a son/daughter of a GOP Senator was called into the principal's office because the child cheated on a test and then lied about it. When questioned by the child's GOP father, the child replied that if it is okay for the "President" to cheat and lie, then way can't he/she? To which the father replied, "I have to hold you to a higher standard than the President. I don't want you to grow up to be like him. In fact, I don't want you to grow up to be like me."

Ilene Scannell

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News