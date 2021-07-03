Letter: GOP Sham Audit

Every single Arizonan should be embarrassed by the shameful conduct of the GOP Senate led "audit." To think that a partisan "audit" conducted by a company with no election audit experience led by a conspiracy theorist will yield accurate results is ludicrous. It makes all of us in Arizona look like idiots. We had a free and fair election. The fact that the Republicans lost the election doesn't mean it was fraudulent. It means that more people voted for the other candidate. Now, our voting machines are comprised and the taxpayers will have to foot the bill for new machines. People who have no business interfering in our voter information, are now in possession of our information. This whole exercise was criminal because the main purpose was not to audit, but to change the ballots and get voter's information so they could "prove fraud." These senators are a disgrace to the office they hold. They need to be held accountable, as well as those who allowed this to happen.
Ilene Scannell
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.