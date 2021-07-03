 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP Sham Audit
View Comments

Letter: GOP Sham Audit

  • Comments

Every single Arizonan should be embarrassed by the shameful conduct of the GOP Senate led "audit." To think that a partisan "audit" conducted by a company with no election audit experience led by a conspiracy theorist will yield accurate results is ludicrous. It makes all of us in Arizona look like idiots. We had a free and fair election. The fact that the Republicans lost the election doesn't mean it was fraudulent. It means that more people voted for the other candidate. Now, our voting machines are comprised and the taxpayers will have to foot the bill for new machines. People who have no business interfering in our voter information, are now in possession of our information. This whole exercise was criminal because the main purpose was not to audit, but to change the ballots and get voter's information so they could "prove fraud." These senators are a disgrace to the office they hold. They need to be held accountable, as well as those who allowed this to happen.

Ilene Scannell

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 29

  • Updated

OPINION: Water for wildlife and the changes at the Pima County Attorney's Office are the topics of the day. Join the discussion by submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 27
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 27

  • Updated

OPINION: The state of Arizona is on fire, some letter writers suggest cancelling fireworks and opting for other alternatives. What are your thoughts? Write a letter and submit it at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 28
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 28

  • Updated

OPINION: Solar, voting rights, wildfires, Universal Basic Income proposition and more are the subjects of the day. Share your opinion on these and other subjects but submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News