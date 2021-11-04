 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP should understand-Constitution is for the People
In my lifetime, I have seen various disagreements between the political parties, appearing as though Republicans have objected to almost every humane proposal and bill Democrats have proposed throughout the past several decades, using the same distortions.

The Fair Labor Standards Act, 1938-2009, set wages for those 70 years . Even during those times, Republicans often tried to hold back the required increases and always failed. In 2009, 12 years ago, the minimum increased from $6.55 to $7.25. Of course, women were paid 6 percent less.

Complaints from the right were precisely the same as today: prices will rise, causing inflation increases, businesses will close, jobs will be lost, et al. Every time, the same fight and always the same thing happens. Life goes on.

The same thing will happen with health care, education, women’s rights, and anything Democrats do for this Of the People, By the People, For the People country. All objected to by the Of the Corporations, By the Fascists, For the Wealthy GOP.

Sheldon Metz

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

