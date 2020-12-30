 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP slander
Like many GOP letters after Trump’s loss, this one ("Biden will lead split nation") begins in a conciliatory tone. The writer states that most Republicans believe in capitalism, law and order, equal opportunities, individual accountability, etc.

He then vilifies “liberal” Democrats and cites only the far far left, saying Democrats want socialism and a nanny state. This is a huge lie, of course. Most Democrats want the same things he stated for Republicans. They do not believe in government provided income equality, socialism or defunding the police.

Meanwhile, the writer conveniently ignores the far far right; the Proud Boys, 4Chan watchers, Q-Anon, conspiracy nuts. It would mess up his pretty picture to do so.

Cuba is about the only socialist country left. China, Russia, etc. are dictatorships.

Now that he lost he wants compromise. After four years of Trumpism, Democrats owe him nothing.

Christi Driggs

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

