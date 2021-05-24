Letter: GOP stifling free speech: soon it will be yours

The First Amendment says even politicians have the right to free speech. Of course, certain things cannot be done for the sake of logic and common sanity, such as yelling "Fire" in a crowded theatre. We cannot attack someone verbally or in print due to race, religion, creed, color or sexual preference and many other exceptions.
Today, Republicans support and protect their party members in a manner never seen before, until they say or do something that offends the 'Godfather of Mar-a-Lago' - a word, a contradiction, an errant vote, honesty, truth, all offend him.
Look how many people Republicans have censured states-wide and federally. Go against the 'Godfather,' and you are persona non-grata. Luca Brasi may pay you a visit.
Politics used to work because politicians were there for the people. I'm not naive; many were also paid "considerations" in the "goodly days.” But they worked for us. Seventy-five percent of Republicans voted for the Civil Rights Act. Not today. All is one.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.