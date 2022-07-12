Letter: GOP Supporters Show Their True Colors

I am amazed by the positions taken by GOP supporters in their letters to the editor. Their position on climate change is one glaring example. They blame President Biden's efforts to transition the country out of fossil fuel for our current inflation rate (failing to mention that high inflation is currently a worldwide phenomenon). You do not have to read between the lines to conclude that they care more about cheap gas than the future of the planet. They would rather drive gas guzzling cars than prevent changing our planet into a burnt out cinder, eradicating millions of human lives, many of the world's animal species and our verdant plant life. They are so myopic that they cannot comprehend that most people are not as selfish and greedy as them. They expect the readers of their letters to wholeheartedly agree that personal interests outweigh the future of the entire planet and that no one should be expected to sacrifice for the public good.