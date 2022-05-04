 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP The Actual Election Stealers

This was the plan by Trump and the GOP party to keep him in office:

• Cast doubt on the election results by claiming voter fraud

• File lawsuits and advocate recounts to prevent certification of results

• Get certain Secretary of States to overturn the election results and certify the results for Trump

• Have a handful of Republican State legislatures put forward slates of fake “Trump electors”

• Delay the certification process

• Have GOP lawmakers in Congress simply vote to reinstall Trump on January 6th

• Have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election for Trump

This is how the GOP party, who claim the election was stolen, were actually the ones working behind the scenes to steal the election. And how terrifyingly close that plan almost worked and might still work in the future. Remember that when you head to the polls to vote in November.

Rochelle Lang

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

