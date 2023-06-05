Just because they occasionally go crazy about things like drag and Disney, Republicans are unfairly characterized as always being negative.
Here is a list of some of the things they are in favor of:
Fossil Fuels ("Energy independence")
Censorship ("Parental rights")
Birth Defects ("Fetal rights")
Child marriage (see West Virginia)
The coronavirus (vaccines are a "personal choice")
Red-light runners (cameras at street corners "invade privacy")
Russia ("Putin never called me a racist")
Segregation ("Inclusion is woke")
And of course, most lovable of all: GUNS, GUNS, and MORE GUNS!
George Timson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.