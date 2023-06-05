Just because they occasionally go crazy about things like drag and Disney, Republicans are unfairly characterized as always being negative.

Here is a list of some of the things they are in favor of:

Fossil Fuels ("Energy independence")

Censorship ("Parental rights")

Birth Defects ("Fetal rights")

Child marriage (see West Virginia)

The coronavirus (vaccines are a "personal choice")

Red-light runners (cameras at street corners "invade privacy")

Russia ("Putin never called me a racist")

Segregation ("Inclusion is woke")

And of course, most lovable of all: GUNS, GUNS, and MORE GUNS!

George Timson

Midtown