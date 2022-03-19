 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP Time Machine
Letter: GOP Time Machine

The politics in this country is regressing to the 1930s, 40s, and 50s thanks to the GOP. We again have state laws designed to discourage or prevent voting, along with threats against poll workers, and laws that will put the LGBT community back in closets. We have book banning and laws telling teachers what they can and can’t teach along with threats of job loss and potential jail time for telling the truth. And, of course, in some states women are losing their right to control their own bodies.

Hate is again an accepted political weapon with bomb threats and racial and ethnic terrorism against blacks, Hispanics, Jews, Asians. We see marches by Neo-Nazi and other hate groups (the ‘nice people” according to the previous President).

But in the Bizzarro World of the modern GOP, many hate scientists and medical professionals and support murderous dictators who invade peaceful neighbors to reconstruct the Soviet Union. The modern GOP deserves an Ig-Nobel prize for reversing time and distorting history.

Vance Holliday

Foothills

