The republicans have proudly assumed the mantle of The Party of Lincoln for ages. But since the rise of Professor Harold Hill's (remember him— "Ya got trouble.") evil twin they have doubled down on that claim; righteously though, as it was Lincoln who explained to us that you can fool some of the people, all of the time.
So the Grand Old Party has now become the party of People Fooled All the Time (PFAT)
Do we really want these folks running our country? Or our State, County or city?
Robert Turner
East side
