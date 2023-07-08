I am dismayed, distressed and disillusioned by the contemporary Republican Party. It most certainly is not the party it was. Neither is the Supreme Court what it was, but that is for another letter to the editor. The party is opposed to most everything many others accept as part of living in the 21st Century. How can voters support leaders so involved in purely punitive party politics? The GOP has become an organized religion that doesn't permit independent thinkers. I am incapable of believing in a political party so filled with lies and incendiary rhetoric.