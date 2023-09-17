What is behind the Republican desire to impeach President Biden? Are they trying to do what’s best for America, or are they operating in a partisan and craven manner?

Do the Republicans have evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors? No. Biden’s improprieties supposedly happened years ago. If the GOP had evidence, they would be touting it 24/7.

Clearly the only motive the Republicans in the House of Representatives have is to sour Americans on President Biden, the same way they lowered Hillary Clinton's approval ratings with the Benghazi investigation.

My friends, President Biden is my choice to protect democracy and the American way of life. Please vote Democrat.

Robert Mann

Northwest side