I was a little confused after watching the GOP national committee's video and its dystopian view of what 4 more years of Joe Biden would like like. National and international instability. Our society turning on each other. A country where the government intrudes on individual freedoms with its own enforcement of morality. It sure sounds like the vision that the Republican party is following and trying to enforce upon us now. And let's add a little "1984" dystopia-the blind following of a "fearless leader". Biden and his administration are certainly not the best this country has ever seen but they are trying to find some light and positives to build upon. The republicans seem to be fixating on the opposite. And to add - I think the opposite of "woke" is "being asleep", that is being in your own dream world unaware of what is really going on around you.